Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

