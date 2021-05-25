The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,911 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

