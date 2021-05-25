Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,499 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

