The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,554 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.