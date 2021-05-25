Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $350,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

