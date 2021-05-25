Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $4,691,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

