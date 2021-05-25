Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,628 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

NYSE:WWE opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

