Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 819 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Silgan by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.