Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $211,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

