FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTCI. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI opened at $9.39 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.