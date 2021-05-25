UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

