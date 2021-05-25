Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 838 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

