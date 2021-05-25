Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.