Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

