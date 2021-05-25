Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.