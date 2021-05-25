Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,331 ($17.39) and last traded at GBX 1,323.47 ($17.29), with a volume of 3344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($17.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,141.95.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

