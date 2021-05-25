Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $401,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

