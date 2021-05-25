Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,880 shares of company stock worth $4,540,057 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

