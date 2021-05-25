Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,525 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,776 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

