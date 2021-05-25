Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,490 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,808 shares of company stock worth $214,708. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.