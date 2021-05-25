Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,648 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

