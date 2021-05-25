Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.16 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.