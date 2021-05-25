Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AKYA opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

