Financial Comparison: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ooma and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.20 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -320.60 Marin Software $29.98 million 0.59 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.44% -3.19% -1.36% Marin Software -44.49% -73.86% -29.95%

Summary

Ooma beats Marin Software on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity and Ooma Office phone services; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS solution. It also provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G, an Ooma Telo with back-up internet service; and Ooma Telo Air, an Ooma Telo that connects to the internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home. In addition, the company offers Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

