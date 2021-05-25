Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKYA) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/11/2021 – Akoya Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AKYA opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.