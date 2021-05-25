First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Critical Review

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Rand Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Rand Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $29.77 million 4.60 -$36.65 million $0.35 13.00 Rand Capital $3.10 million 15.41 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Rand Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Risk and Volatility

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 134.15% 6.03% 3.09% Rand Capital 239.52% 3.27% 2.60%

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Rand Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.