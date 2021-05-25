William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

