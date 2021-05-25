Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien Sells 616,438 Shares of Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $884.88 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

