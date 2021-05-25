Dale Alton Craig Sells 42,302 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

