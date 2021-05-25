Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 3,500 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,700,670.40.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total transaction of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$472.84 million and a PE ratio of -41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.93.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

