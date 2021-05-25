US Bancorp DE Takes $116,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.49. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

