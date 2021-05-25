Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $8,381,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $7,441,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

