US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 245,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 84,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

