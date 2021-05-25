US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $234.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.45. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $165.98 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

