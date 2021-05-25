Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

