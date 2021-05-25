Comerica Bank Sells 60,764 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

