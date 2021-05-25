US Bancorp DE Has $149,000 Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $16,383,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

