US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,107,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

