Comerica Bank Sells 1,787 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $906.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.