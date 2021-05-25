Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $62.87 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $62,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

