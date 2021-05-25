Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

