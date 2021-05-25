Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,069,959 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,199,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of CEMEX worth $63,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

NYSE CX opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

