Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,906 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.49% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $64,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

