Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,179 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $63,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

