Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.30% of United Natural Foods worth $65,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 633,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

