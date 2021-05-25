Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.46 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $66,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $2,122,723. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

