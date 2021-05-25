Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.87. Olympus has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

