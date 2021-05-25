Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.50 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.

REG opened at $63.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regency Centers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

