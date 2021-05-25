argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $324.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $324.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.60.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $266.75 on Monday. argenx has a 12-month low of $199.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.12.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

