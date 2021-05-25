Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 208,087 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $64,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.